Injury Update: Quinn Priester Takes Big Step Toward Returning to Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester has taken the next big step toward returning from injury this season. Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy reported that Priester has been sent to Triple-A to begin a rehab assignment.

"The Brewers have sent RHP Quinn Priester to Triple-A Nashville to begin a rehab assignment. They are in Charlotte and play at 5:35 pm CT tonight," McCalvy wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

Priester has yet to make his debut this season after being diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome ahead of the season. He had an issue with a pinching of nerves that sent pain, numbness, and weakness down into his arm and his hand. Obviously, with a situation like that, Priester couldn't pitch. Instead, he's been focusing on improving his posture and keeping his shoulders rolled back.

Over the last few weeks, Priester has been throwing. He's been working off a mound and has even faced live batters.

The rehab assignment is the final step before he returns to the Brewers and Milwaukee desperately needs him back.

Brewers desperately need Quinn Priester to return to Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) watched a fly ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) during the third inning of their National League Championship Series game October 13, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Brewers opted to trade away Freddy Peralta during the offseason, which helped the team in the long run, but it crushed their pitching staff for the short term. The Brewers have seen productive starting pitching from a few guys, but they need one more player to complete their rotation for the season. Priester is the perfect option to slot beside Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, Chad Patrick, and Kyle Harrison.

Last season, Priester was one of the biggest breakout stars in the game. He went 13-3 with a 2.9 WAR, a 3.32 ERA, and a 1.23 WHIP. He allowed 145 hits and 50 walks in 157 1/3 innings, working as the No. 2 pitcher in the Brewers rotation.

Adding a reliable righty back to the Brewers roster will make them even better. They already have the best farm system in the league. After a rough week early in April, the Brewers have bounced back and have won five of their last six games. With Priester set to return in the near future, the team will only get better.

This doesn't include Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio, both of whom will return in the future, too.