Brewers Veteran Just Waiting to Be Replaced by Jett Williams After Slow Start

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the more intriguing teams in the league right now because they were the best team in the league during the regular season last year, but they opted to trade a few of their biggest contributors during the offseason.

They traded Freddy Peralta, which made a lot of sense considering his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and the Brewers are unlikely to be able to afford the kind of contract that Peralta will land. But they also opted to trade away Isaac Collins and Caleb Durbin, which didn't make nearly as much sense.

Collins and Durbin were both rookies last season. They finished near the top of the National League Rookie of the Year voting and had plenty of team control left on their contracts. To replace Durbin, the Brewers added a platoon of David Hamilton and Luis Rengifo, but that hasn't worked out very well for the Brewers.

Luis Rengifo has been borderline unplayable for the Brewers

Apr 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Luis Rengifo (13) celebrates with team mates in the dugout after scoring against the Kansas City Royals during the seventh inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Rengifo has been borderline unplayable for the Brewers this year. Through 13 games played and 47 at-bats, Rengifo is slashing .128/.180/.213 with four doubles and no home runs. His OPS+ is 12, which ranks near the bottom of the league. He's not an above-average defender either.

Rengifo was added late in the offseason after the Durbin trade, but he's not producing like the Brewers would have liked him to. Milwaukee would need him to turn back the clock to 2024 if he's going to play consistently. But he's more of a bench bat and a utilityman than anything.

Jett Williams could be in the big leagues sooner than later

Milwaukee Brewers infielder/outfielder Jett Williams rounds third base during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, Brewers prospect Jett Williams could be in Milwaukee sooner rather than later. The only reason that Williams hasn't been promoted at this point is the fact that he's not producing very much at Triple-A.

Williams is slashing .214/.343/.214 with four stolen bases and no extra-base hits. Once he finds his stride at the plate, expect him to be brought up to the big leagues. Williams is doing a very good job of competing at the plate. He doesn't swing and miss very much, and he works a lot of good at-bats.

Williams is versatile enough to play anywhere on the infield, aside from first base, as well as anywhere in the outfield. With Christian Yelich out, he could be a valuable addition to the roster. Pair that with Rengifo's struggles, and Williams could be in Milwaukee before we know it.