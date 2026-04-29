Chad Patrick Details Scary Vision Issue vs. Diamondbacks
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The Milwaukee Brewers faced off against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday and came out on top, 13-2. While this sounds great, there was a scary moment during the contest.
In the second inning of the contest, Brewers pitcher Chad Patrick was visited by head athletic trainer Brad Epstein due to an incident with his vision. Fortunately, he was able to stay in the game and pitch five innings, but any time you hear about anything with someone's vision, it's scary.
After the game, Patrick detailed what happened.
"I feel good," Patrick said. "We had a little scare there in the second inning. I was pretty worried for myself for a second. But everything feels normal. I just felt like I couldn't see for a good 15, 20 seconds. That's why I took my hat off and everything. I feel good, though. ... Couple deep breaths and make sure I could still throw the baseball. I don't know. It just went away. ...
"It felt like my eyeballs were at the top of my head. Like it was like blurry. I don't know. It was just a weird feeling. A feeling I definitely don't want to have again."
The Brewers Hurler Had A Scare
That doesn't sound great, but fortunately, he was able to bounce back. And, as he said, he was alright at the end of the game. This is something to monitor, at least in the short term. There are a million things that could cause sudden vision issues. In this case, hopefully it is just some sort of fluke.
One thing that is impressive is the fact that he was still able to give Milwaukee five innings, despite the scare. Patrick threw 98 pitches over five innings and struck out five Diamondbacks while allowing just one hit and two earned runs.
Now, his ERA for the season is at 2.57, which is second on the Brewers right now, behind just Kyle Harrison in the starting rotation. Patrick has been dominant. Fortunately, it doesn't appear as though the righty will need to miss any time, especially because of the fact that he obviously didn't exit the game on Tuesday in the first place.
Milwaukee can't afford any more injuries right now. Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Quinn Priester are already on the Injured List, although they are making progress. If the Brewers had lost another hurler, it would've been tough. But, fortunately, everything is alright.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com