Christian Yelich Injury: Return Timeline and Milwaukee Impact

The Milwaukee Brewers have been without the services of one of their top offensive weapons since April 12 in Christian Yelich.

Yelich is currently on the Injured List with an adductor strain. Beforehand, he was the Brewers' most consistent hitter in the middle of the lineup. He has played in 15 games so far this season and is slashing .314/.375/.451 with an .826 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, five walks, two doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored.

Yelich is integral to this team no matter what. That was especially the case with both Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn being injured. Milwaukee has had to find a way through, but fortunately, the club got positive injury updates all around on Tuesday. Both Chourio and Vaughn are set to begin rehab assignments on Wednesday with the hope that both will be ready to go in early May.

That's not all, though. Hunter Baumgardt of Fox Sports 920 reported that Yelich is "on track" to return in mid-to-late May and that Quinn Priester has another bullpen scheduled.

The Brewers Are Going To Get A Star Back Soon

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"A couple more Brewers injury updates: Christian Yelich is still on track for a return in mid-to-late May," Baumgardt wrote. "Quinn Priester will throw a side session on Wednesday and is scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches (4 ups) on Friday. Estimated return of early-to-mid May."

Whenever the Brewers are able to get Yelich back, they will be more dangerous. Right now, the Brewers are still staying above water and are above .500 at 14-13. The Brewers aren't going to really take off until they get a bit closer to full strength. Chourio and Vaughn are clearly further along than Yelich. When they return, it will take Milwaukee to a higher level. Then, Yelich's return will add a much-needed power bat the club is lacking right now.

Now, of course, none of these guys are coming back and joining the big league lineup tomorrow. But it does seem like the Brewers have made it through the worst. We'll see Chourio and Vaughn back over the next week or two and then Yelich will be about a week or two behind them. Right now, the Cincinnati Reds are in first place in the National League Central. They should be worried, though. Milwaukee is about to be a whole lot better and very well could make another run for the top spot in the division.