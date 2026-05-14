Christian Yelich’s Brewers Status Hinges on Friday

The Milwaukee Brewers missed Christian Yelich in the lineup over the last two games.

Yelich returned to the lineup after a month on the Injured List on May 12. His return was short-lived with the All-Star slugger missing the last two games due to back pain. Early on Thursday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that the Brewers are "optimistic" that they got out ahead of any serious injury.

After the Brewers took down the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon, behind yet another great performance from Kyle Harrison, Brewers manager Pat Murphy shared that Friday is going to be "telling" whether Yelich needs an extended absence, or if he'll be back imminently, as shared on X by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Brewers Star Has A Big Day Coming On Friday

May 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (22) is back of injured list against the San Diego Padres in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Tomorrow will be telling whether he will need a longer break,” regarding his back," Murphy said.

The Brewers had a big day overall on Thursday as they took down the Padres, 7-1. Milwaukee now is 24-17 on the season. The Brewers have shown that they can weather the storm with Yelich injured. But that obviously isn't the preferred route for the team. The best-case scenario would be Yelich waking up on Friday and feeling perfectly well and ready to return to the lineup.

Overall, Yelich has played in 16 games so far this season and is slashing .291/.350/.418 with a .768 OPS, one homer, 10 RBIs, three stolen bases, two doubles, one triple and 10 runs scored. When he's healthy, he's a game-changer. But back issues are no joke. Back in 2024, Yelich was an All-Star after an electric start to the campaign. He played in 73 games and slashed .315/.406/.504 with a .909 OPS, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a back injury that required surgery. Yelich was looking like that guy before he was placed on the Injured List due to an adductor strain. Now, we wait to see what happens on Friday.

Again, the best-case scenario would be Yelich avoiding another Injured List stint. He just came off the IL. He just can't catch a break so far this season. Milwaukee is seven games above .500 right now and looks like a contender, but it needs Yelich to be at its best. The story of the season so far has been injuries for Milwaukee, but it has been able to weather the storm so far.