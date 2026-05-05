Cooper Pratt's Brewers Promotion Will Have to Wait Longer

The Milwaukee Brewers are not making a change at shortstop at this moment.

There was a contingent of fans that noticed that Brewers No. 4 prospect Cooper Pratt didn't play for Triple-A Nashville on Sunday. The expectation throughout the weekend was that the Brewers would be getting Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back on Monday. That did become a reality and both Chourio and Vaughn were activated off the Injured List on Monday ahead of the club's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

With the expectation being that Chourio and Vaughn were going to return, there were fans around the organization hoping that Pratt's absence on Sunday was going to be a sign that he was coming to join the organization on Monday as well. That was not the case, though. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reported that Pratt is dealing with a sore foot that isn't expected to sideline him for long.

The Brewers Prospect Isn't Coming Up To The Majors Yet

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Cooper Pratt poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Sorry, Cooper Pratt fans, he's not in the big leagues today. He didn't play Sunday's game for Triple-A Nashville because of a sore foot that isn't expected to sideline him long," McCalvy wrote.

Pratt has been red-hot for Nashville down in Triple-A, while Brewers shortstop Joey Ortiz has been mightily struggling for the club in the majors offensively.

At some point, Pratt is going to get his opportunity in the majors. He wouldn't have gotten an eight-year, $50.75 million extension with Milwaukee if the club didn't have high hopes for him. Pratt got that extension when he was struggling offensively down in Triple-A and before even touching a big league diamond. That just goes to show how much faith Milwaukee has in him,

That should give Milwaukee fans a bit of solace, at least. It may not be his time in the majors just yet, but it will come and it will very likely come this season at some point in the not-so-distant future. So, if you're a Brewers fan, be excited about the fact that Chourio and Vaughn are back.

Milwaukee already was 18-15 entering the action on Monday night. The Brewers are going to be just fine. Milwaukee already was good and now is getting two difference-makers back. The Brewers can afford to wait on Pratt for longer. Hopefully, this sore foot is just a short-term think and he can stay hot. If that's the case, it'll get him to the majors quicker.