Dustin May 'Stoked' About Joining Brewers Ahead Of First Start

Though the Milwaukee Brewers failed to land superstar pitcher Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, the team still managed to bolster its pitching staff.

The Brewers' performance at the trade deadline left a lot to be desired among fans. Milwaukee boasts the best record in the league, but even after having the best regular-season record last year, the team was swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the playoffs. Despite being dubbed "the biggest loser" of the deadline for not making more of an effort to bring in top talent, the Brewers still managed to acquire a couple of solid pitchers, including Dustin May.

Milwaukee acquired May, along with JoJo Romero, in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals. The veteran pitcher is on a one-year, $12 million contract, which has a mutual option worth $20 million for next season and was a solid innings-eater in St. Louis this year. May posted a 4.38 ERA across 21 starts this season, but had the second-most quality starts among Cardinals pitchers.

Milwaukee traded for a pitcher with plenty of playoff experience

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old hurler won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020 and racked up another ring for his contributions in Los Angeles last season before being traded to the Boston Red Sox. As he gets ready for his first start with the Brewers on Thursday, May expressed how "stoked" he is to be on a contender like Milwaukee again.

“I was stoked,” May said on Tuesday, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy. “I mean, being able to come to a team that’s leading the division by a lot, a great ballclub [with] a really good chance to go to the playoffs and make a run, I’m very thrilled to be a part of it.

"I'm a completely open book. I've been through a lot of the highs and definitely been through some of the lows. I feel like I have a very good mix of how the game can go very well, very fast and it can also go very bad, very fast. I would like to say you can talk to really anybody in my past that I've conveyed that to, that I'm a complete open book and you can ask me any question. I'm going to do my best to give my best outlook. They're getting a guy with a lot of fight. I definitely show a lot of emotion on the mound. I'm very fiery, and you'll be able to see that on Thursday."

Though May is not Skubal, he is still an effective pitcher with plenty of playoff experience. Milwaukee has been the best team in baseball this season, and bolstering the starting rotation with May could make a difference as the team eyes a different outcome this season in the playoffs.