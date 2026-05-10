Four Notable Takeaways From Brewers’ Early-Season Start

The Milwaukee Brewers had to navigate through a lot early on this season and have done a very good job doing so.

It shouldn't really shock anyone at this point. This is who the Brewers are. It doesn't seem to matter who is injured or who is moved. Milwaukee just finds a way to get through and find success. The 2026 season has been a perfect example of this. Milwaukee is 21-16 through 37 games despite the fact that it didn't have in the lineup until May 4, among many other injuries. Also, let's not forget that the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta this past offseason to the New York Mets. The Brewers simply find the next man up and just keep finding success.

The Brewers just got Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back and should have Christian Yelich not far behind. This team is built to go on a run.

With that being said, here are four takeaways from the club's early-season performance.

The Boston Red Sox Should Not Answer If Milwaukee Asks About A Pitcher

May 2, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throw to the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Brewers and Red Sox came together on a trade around Quinn Priester in 2025 and followed up with a deal around Kyle Harrison before the 2026 season. Harrison has responded with a 2.41 ERA in his first seven starts in a Brewers jersey. The Brewers have fleeced Boston twice in a row. If Milwaukee calls about a starter, Boston should simply try to develop and promote them to the majors itself at this point because the Brewers clearly know what they are doing.

Jackson Chourio Looks Great

Apr 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio looks on from the dugout during game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he recovers from an injury at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Jackson Chourio has played only four games so far this season but he looks like the superstar everyone knows he can be. He's slashing .444/.474/.611 with a 1.085 OPS, three doubles, and three RBIs in four games. Let's not forget that Chourio is 22 years old. If he has taken another step forward, the Brewers are going to be just fine this season. He is a budding superstar.

Brice Turang Has Taken Another Step

May 4, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Milwaukee has a next man up approach and it's how the club has been able to navigate trading a handful of stars over the years and all of the injuries the club has faced. The Brewers' offense lost Chourio, Vaughn and Yelich this season and yet they have been able to stay afloat. That's thanks in large part to the play of Brice Turang. He is slashing .291/.420/.488 with a .909 OPS, five homers, 22 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and eight doubles, while also playing elite defense. Turang already was very good. Now, he looks like the best second baseman in baseball.

Jacob Misiorowski Has The Most Potential Of Any Starter In Recent Brewers History

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) celebrates after earning the final out of the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Jacob Misiorowski has a 2.45 ERA in eight starts in what is going to be his first full-time season in the majors. In Misiorowski's last start on Friday night, he logged the seven fastest pitches by a starter in Major League Baseball in the pitch-tracking era, dating back to 2008. The Brewers have had talented pitchers over the years, like Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes, among many others. Misiorowski has the potential to be significantly better than all three.