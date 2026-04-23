How Brewers Spring Standout Brandon Lockridge Has Fared Since Dominant March

We never know if a player who stars during spring training will carry that success over into the regular season, but it's often fun to track their progress.

For the Milwaukee Brewers this spring, Brandon Lockridge was probably the most notable standout. Projected to be off the opening day roster by most outlets coming into Cactus League action, Lockridge put up a 1.059 OPS and four home runs in 16 spring games, and briefly beat out Blake Perkins for the fourth outfielder role before Jackson Chourio's injury forced both to be included.

Expecting Lockridge to be one of the best hitters in baseball during the regular season probably wouldn't have been reasonable. But it's also fair to guess that he likely wishes he'd put his best foot forward now that the season is four weeks old.

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Brandon Lockridge's season off to a mediocre start

Apr 15, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Brandon Lockridge (20) hits a single in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

The Brewers' outfield situation without Chourio to this point has been touch-and-go. Christian Yelich was an option to take innings in left field before he wound up on the injured list as well, but now that he's gone, Garrett Mitchell and Sal Frelick are the only two "regulars," with Lockridge at the top of a long list of guys fighting for playing time.

Though he's gotten the bulk of the opportunities, the 29-year-old hasn't done much at the plate to inspire confidence. His .660 OPS with no home runs is a little worse than mediocre, while his percentage of squared up contact ranks in the first percentile of all hitters, per Baseball Savant.

The Brewers probably didn't expect Lockridge to be a power guy, despite what he showed this spring. His 94th-percentile sprint speed, which also contributes to solid defense, is what's keeping him on the roster at this point.

But sometime soon, Chourio will be back, to be followed by Yelich. Lockridge has outperformed the likes of Perkins and Luis Matos for now, but if he wants to make sure he keeps his roster spot, he'd be smart to try everything he can to rediscover the hard contact he was regularly making this spring.