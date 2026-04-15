Injury Update: Key Brewers Pitcher Finally Nearing Return to Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a very fast start, winning eight of their first 10 games to start the year. But they've dropped six straight games, falling to .500 on the season. Injuries have begun to crush the Brewers early in the year. Pair that with the struggles from the bullpen and the Brewers have a real problem on their hands.

But they should be getting one of their best pitchers back from injury in the near future.

Quinn Priester is approaching a return to the big league club

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester (46) throws in the outfield during spring training workouts Saturday, February 14, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right-handed pitcher Quinn Priester hasn't pitched for the Brewers this season because he was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome earlier this year. The Brewers have desperately missed his production in their rotation.

According to Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy, Priester is going to throw a 2-inning simulated game on Thursday. If it goes well, Priester could end up with the Brewers Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, as soon as next week. Brewers reporter Curt Hogg also confirmed that Priester is expected to begin his rehab assignment next week.

Last year, Priester put together a career year, posting a 3.32 ERA in 24 starts with the Brewers. That kind of production would fit perfectly alongside Jacob Misiorowski and Brandon Woodruff at the top of Milwaukee's rotation.

This is good news for the Brewers, though Priester is likely going to need an extended rehab assignment to get back up to full strength. He hasn't pitched at a high level in quite some time.

Brewers need to get healthy to turn their season around

Aug 4, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Beyond Priester, the Brewers need to get healthy across the board if they want to turn their season around.

Jackson Chourio has yet to debut this season either. He should be nearing a return within the next month or so, which is going to be a huge boost for the Brewers following Christian Yelich's injury.

Yelich was one of the best players on the roster prior to landing on the injured list.

This trio of injured players was three of the Brewers' best players last year. Considering they traded a few other top players this offseason, their roster is very depleted right now. Getting back to full strength will help the team quite a bit.