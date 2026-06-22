It's Time for Brewers to Promote 19-Year-Old Phenom Jesús Made to Triple-A

If you're looking for another reason to be excited about Milwaukee Brewers top prospect Jesús Made, look no further.

Made already is the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and has continued to find more and more ways to impress. Right now, he's with Double-A Biloxi and is just two steps away from the big leagues. At this point, he should be approaching a promotion to Triple-A as well, despite the fact that he's 19 years old.

On Sunday, Made went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs, and a walk against the Columbus Clingstones. Now, he has played in just 62 games this season and is slashing .289/.363/.450 with an .813 OPS, seven homers, 51 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 29 walks, 11 doubles, four triples, and 47 runs scored. Those numbers are all absurd. One to point out right now is the RBI total. Made topped 50 RBIs in the first half of the season on Sunday.

The Brewers Phenom Is Thriving

Feb 20, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Milwaukee Brewers infielder Jesus Made poses for a portrait during photo day at American Family Fields of Phoenix. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That's just ridiculous. With his 51 RBIs in 62 games, that would be a pace of 133 RBIs in 162 games. It's pretty safe to say that Made is comfortable hitting the Double-A pitching, to say the least. Last season, he played in 115 total games across Class-A, High-A and Double-A and slashed .285/.379/.413 with a .792 OPS, six homers, 61 RBIs, 47 stolen bases, 28 doubles, six triples, and 81 runs scored. Last season, only five of his games played came in Double-A. This year, he has shown clear progress at a higher level.

The perception of Made is very high around baseball. If it wasn't, then he wouldn't be ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball. Still, he's finding ways to stand out and still impress, despite already holding that title. Made won't turn 20 years old until May 8, 2027. If he can continue to play like he has this season, he should be up in Triple-A in the very near future. If he can dominate there as well, there's a real shot we could see him in the majors before — or shortly after — his 20th birthday next season. That's how well he is playing.

The future is bright, Brewers fans. The Brewers already have one of the best overall teams in baseball and they are just going to get better. They have dominated the National League Central in recent years and that trend should continue for years to come.