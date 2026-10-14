Brewers' Chourio, Turang Named Gold Glove Finalists

Rawlings announced their Gold Glove finalists for 2026. Two Milwaukee Brewers made the list, with left fielder Jackson Chourio and second baseman Brice Turang receiving the honor.

It's not too shocking to see the Brewers get multiple players named Gold Glove finalists. They are a fundamentally sound defensive team across the board, leading all MLB teams in both Defensive Runs Saved (+17) and Outs Above Average (+7). That's a big reason why they've won 103 games and are two wins away from a World Series berth.

Every year, the Gold Glove is voted on by players and coaches. There is also a SABR Defensive Index that carries a 25% weight in the results. Depending on how the results play out, the Brewers could have two Gold Glove winners for 2026.

Brice Turang, Jackson Chourio Named NL Gold Glove Finalists

The National League Gold Glove race at second base might be the tightest race at any position this season. The Pirates' Brandon Lowe and the Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt were also named finalists.

All three NL Central second basemen turned in excellent years defensively. Turang has the best mark of the three in Defensive Runs Saved at +23. Wetherholt led in Statcast's Outs Above Average (+25) and Fielding Run Value (+23).

Turang is looking for the second Gold Glove Award of his career. He won both a Gold Glove at second base and a Platinum Glove in 2024. The latter award goes to the best defensive player in his league. It's unlikely Turang will receive another Platinum Glove, given Pete Crow-Armstrong's ridiculous 2026 defensive season, but he could take home his second Gold Glove.

Chourio, on the other hand, has a much easier path to a Gold Glove. His primary competition is the Cubs' Ian Happ, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and the Nationals' Daylen Lile. This is the first time the 22-year-old was named a finalist, although he did win a Gold Glove as a minor leaguer in 2022.

The defensive metrics all paint Chourio as the best left fielder in the National League. He leads NL left fielders in Defensive Runs Saved (+13) and Outs Above Average (+6). It would be Chourio's first Gold Glove at the major league level if he's the winner.

The Brewers will be happy if both Chourio and Turang win a Gold Glove this season. But their focus right now will be getting two more wins over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.