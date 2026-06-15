Jackson Chourio Is Becoming the Superstar Brewers Envisioned

Last season, Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio was very good. This season, he has been even better.

Chourio's season started late due to injury, but he has been incredible when he has been on the field. Overall, Chourio is slashing .322/.370/.572 with a .942 OPS, nine homers, 26 RBIs, five stolen bases, 11 doubles and 27 runs scored in 35 games played. In comparison, Chourio slashed .270/.308/.463 with a .770 OPS, 21 homers, 78 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 35 doubles and 88 runs scored in 131 games played.

Chourio was a 2.2-WAR player last season and has already racked up 2.0 wins above replacement this season in 35 games played. If you were to project Chourio's current numbers across 131 games, like he played last year, he would finish the season with 33 homers, 97 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and 41 doubles.

The Brewers Outfielder Is Having An Incredible Season

Jun 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Jackson Chourio (11) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

If you dig deeper into Chourio's numbers, you'll see that he has specifically taken off throughout the month of June. In 13 games, Chourio is slashing .414/.453/.845 with a 1.298 OPS, seven homers and 18 RBIs. That's just ridiculous and is just a sign of the type of player Chourio can be when he's at his best.

Let's not forget that Chourio is still just 22 years old, despite the fact that he's in his third season in the majors. Chourio didn't turn 22 years old until March 11. This kid is just scratching the surface of what he can be.

One of the biggest stories of the 2026 season so far has been the performances of some of the top rookies around the league. It's been a good year for rookies, including guys like JJ Wetherholt of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kevin McGonigle of the Detroit Tigers, Munetaka Murakami of the Chicago White Sox, Konnor Griffin of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Parker Messick of the Cleveland Guardians, Payton Tolle of the Boston Red Sox, Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds, and Nolan McLean of the New York Mets, among many others.

Despite the fact that Chourio is in his third season, he's younger than Wetherholt, Murakami, Messick, Tolle, Stewart and McLean.

Milwaukee has a legit superstar on their hands who could very well end up being a Most Valuable Player candidate in the not-so-distant future. He's playing like that right now and he's just going to get better. Milwaukee certainly is lucky that he's already on a long-term deal because the price tag would be much higher now.