Jacob Misiorowski Injury: Brewers Star Feels 'Normal' After Exit vs. Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation isn't at full strength right now, but it does appear as though the club avoided the worst-case scenario with young flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski left Milwaukee's contest on Friday after 5 1/3 no-hit innings against the Washington Nationals with a right hamstring cramp. On Saturday, the young flamethrower was able to take part in a normal day-after-start running program and said that everything felt "normal and fine," as transcribed by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Jacob Misiorowski just finished his normal day-after-start running and said everything felt 'normal and fine,'" Rosiak wrote on X. "'I mean, anytime you have an injury or whatever you want to call it, a cramp, it's always good to turn out on the other side better,' [Misiorowski] said."

Brewers manager Pat Murphy also said that he thinks the young starter is "going to be fine," as transcribed by Rosiak.

"I think he’s going to be fine,” Murphy said.

The Brewers Hurler Is Alright

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As of writing, everything positive that could've been shared about Misiorowski has been. The 24-year-old said that he's alright and the Brewers manager also said that he thinks the flamethrower is going to be fine. With Brandon Woodruff heading to the Injured List, the Brewers couldn't afford many more injuries right now. Fortunately, it sounds like Misiorowski is fine and there isn't currently a threat of him missing time.

Misiorowski's hamstring will still be something to follow over the next few days, but it sounds like everything is alright and that is for the best for Milwaukee. Misiorowski has made seven starts so far this season and has a 2.84 ERA across 38 innings pitched to go along with a league-leading 59 strikeouts. Misiorowski also is leading the league in hit batters.

On Friday, it was the second time that Misiorowski had been taken out of a game in which he didn't allow a hit across at least five innings. On Friday, it was because of an injury. When he made his big league debut in 2025, he pitched five no-hit innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 12, but walked four batters in 86 pitches, so he was taken out.

With the pure stuff that Misiorowski has, one day he'll get over the hump and make it through all nine innings without a hit allowed. He's that good. But, that day wasn't Friday.