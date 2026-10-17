What Jacob Misiorowski Said During Brewers NLCS-Winning Celebration

Jacob Misiorowski's second season in the big leagues has been an overwhelming success. The 6'7" right-hander is the favorite to win the National League Cy Young Award thanks to a fastball that topped out at 105.5 MPH. But he'll have a chance to showcase his talents in the World Series.

Misiorowski spoke to MLB reporter Jon Morosi during the celebration. The Brewers ace said this reality is "nowhere close" to what he dreamed of as a kid growing up in Grain Valley, Missouri.

"I just heard out on the field and couldn't believe it," said Misiorowski, video courtesy of MLB Network. "We were all smiling, having fun."

Jacob Misiorowski Lined Up for World Series Game 1 Start

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Brewers sweeping the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, baseball's biggest flamethrower will get to show off on the biggest stage. Misiorowski should be well-rested entering Game 1, as he'll go 12 days between starts.

"It will be amazing. I'm excited to be a part of this team and have a lot of fun with these guys. And hopefully we have another challenge like this in a week."

The Brewers won't play again until October 23. They'll go eight days between games after sweeping the Dodgers. They await the winner of the American League Championship Series, which still has at least three games to play.

MLB has already released its World Series schedule. Misiorowski is scheduled to throw his first pitch around 8:08 p.m. ET/7:08 p.m. CT at American Family Field. It will also be his third consecutive postseason start at home, as the Brewers have never needed to play more than four games in a series.

The tall right-hander will aim for the fastest pitch ever recorded in the World Series. That currently belongs to Aroldis Chapman, who hit 104.1 MPH in the 2016 classic. Misiorowski hit 104.8 MPH on his first pitch of the NLCS. So it might not be a question of if, but when.

Misiorowski should set more velocity records in the World Series. The most pitches of at least 100 MPH in a World Series game is 24. That was done by Chapman in Game 5 of the 2016 World Series. It should only take the right-hander 2-3 innings to shatter that mark.

The Brewers would prefer to get more length out of their ace than they've gotten so far. It hasn't hurt them yet in the postseason, but the right-hander has only managed 8.1 innings in two starts. Foul balls, especially against his elite fastball, have driven up his pitch count. But they should have a well-rested bullpen if he has another short but effective start.