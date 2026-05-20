Jacob Misiorowski on Dominant Run with Brewers in May

The Milwaukee Brewers overtook first place in the National League Central from the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night, beating their division rivals by a final score of 5-2. Milwaukee had been in last place a few weeks ago, but they quickly changed their fortunes.

Leading the way for Milwaukee was right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who pitched six shutout innings and lowered his ERA to 1.89 on the year. The young right-hander has quickly become the Brewers ace in the absence of Freddy Peralta, who was traded to the New York Mets this past offseason.

In fact, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com noted that Misiorowski is on an impressive run in the month of May.

Miz continues dominant May stretch

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Jacob Misiorowski was 'only' throwing 101 mph and 'only' worked six scoreless innings against the Cubs on Tuesday while pitching the Brewers into first place and extending his 0.00 ERA in May," McCalvy posted on X.





"He’s 'only' one of the best pitchers in baseball right now."

Misiorowski has quickly turned himself into one of the best starting pitchers in Major League Baseball, and he continued his dominant stretch with six shutout innings against the Cubs. The Brewers also still have one of the top teams in the league, and they clearly are not missing a beat without Peralta, as Misiorowski has picked up the slack.

There is a lot to like about what the team has been able to do and the way Misiorowski is pitching right now. The Brewers are going to need him at his best if they want to stay at the top of the NL Central, but they are fortunate he came along when he did last season.

With Peralta gone, they had someone they could turn to to be the ace of the staff, and so far, he has passed the test with flying colors. The month of May alone has been a very good stretch for the hard-throwing right-hander, and if he can keep it up, the Brewers should be in good shape as they look to win their fourth consecutive NL Central title and fifth in the last six years.

The rotation will get even stronger when Brandon Woodruff returns, but for now, Misiorowski is providing the Brewers with everything they need on the pitching side to be the best team in the NL Central yet again. It will be interesting to see how things play out later in the year.