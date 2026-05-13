Jacob Misiorowski's Hot Streak for Brewers Rivals 2015 Max Scherzer

The Milwaukee Brewers have a budding superstar right in front of their eyes right now in Jacob Misiorowski.

If Misiorowski can stay healthy, which is a big question with every pitcher, Milwaukee has found a long-term No. 1 ace to build this rotation around. There are teams around the league that search for homegrown star hurlers for years and fail. Somehow, the Brewers continue to find guys left and right and then develop properly right through the minors.

Misiorowski is the latest — and potentially the best. What he has been able to do so far in 2026 has been special. Misiorowski has made eight starts so far this season and has a minuscule 2.45 ERA. On top of that, he's leading the league with 70 strikeouts across 44 innings pitched. Right now, Misiorowski is in 12th place in the National League with his 2.45 ERA, with plenty of time to climb up the list. On paper, just having a 2.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 44 innings pitched at 24 years old would be enough to talk about this kid being a superstar. But that's not all. Over his last two starts, he has been almost unhittable. In fact, his 19 strikeouts, zero runs allowed and two total bases allowed are in elite company. Per OptaSTATS, only two other pitchers have reached these thresholds since 1901.

The Brewers Have A True Ace On Their Hands

May 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) looks on from the dugout during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"Jacob Misiorowski has 19 Ks, 0 R and 2 TB allowed over his last 2 starts," OptaSTATS shared. "The only other pitchers in the modern era (since 1901) to have a two-start span with each of those marks are: Rube Marquard (August 28-September 1, 1911), Max Scherzer (June 14-June 20, 2015)."

Any time you're in the same category as Scherzer, it's special and worth talking about. In those two starts, Scherzer back in the day, he pitched 18 innings for the Washington Nationals and allowed one base hit, one walk, didn't allow a run and struck out 26 batters.

What Misiorowski is doing for the Brewers right now is incredible and much-needed. Milwaukee has dealt with injuries all over the place. Right now, Milwaukee is missing both Quinn Priester and Brandon Woodruff. But the Brewers have been able to stay afloat thanks in large part to what Misiorowski has done every time he has taken the mound. He has given the Brewers chances to win games each time out and he looks like another All-Star nod should be in his future this season.

Milwaukee found its ace of the future. Right now, he's under team control through the 2031 season. That's five more seasons. Arguably, the Brewers should start talking to him about a potential extension beyond that. Milwaukee tends to trade guys a year before hitting free agency. If Misiorowski fit that description, that would mean that he would be gone after the 2029 season. The 2030 season is his final one under team control. That's far from now, but he has everything the club needs. Milwaukee should act now with an extension to lock him up for even longer.