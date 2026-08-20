Jacob Misiorowski Slated To Face Top NL Cy Young Competition In Brewers-Braves Series

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski outdueled Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Justin Wrobleskl in his most recent outing.

The Miz has another marquee pitching matchup on deck in his next start, when he'll face Braves left-hander Chris Sale in Friday's series-opener between Milwaukee and Atlanta.

"My goodness what a matchup...," the Brewers' official account posted on X with an image of the two starting pitchers.

Misiorowski remains the NL Cy Young frontrunner, but Sale is one of a select few who could upset the 24-year-old in his bid for the hardware.

The 37-year-old Sale appears to be getting better with age.

He was an AL All-Star in seven straight seasons from 2012 to 2018 during his days with the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox, before battling injuries and inconsistent performance across his final five years in Beantown.

Sale was traded from the Red Sox to the Braves in December 2023 and has again, turned into one of the best pitchers in baseball.

After finishing in the top five of the NL Cy Young voting six consecutive seasons earlier in his career, Sale finally broke through to win the award in 2024, while winning the pitching triple crown.

The southpaw was limited to 125 2/3 innings pitched and 20 starts in 2025, but was dominant when healthy.

Sale has been terrific again in 2026, just not quite as unhittable as Misiorowski.

The former has pitched 129 innings across 22 starts this year, while the latter is at 139 frames in 23 outings.

Sale and Misiorowski are tied with 12 wins and 15 quality starts apiece, but the young righty edges out the veteran southpaw in almost every other notable pitching category.

Sale is second in MLB in ERA (2.16), trailing only Misiorowski (1.75), while the Milwaukee hurler has a league-leading 210 strikeouts vs. the Atlanta ace's 160.

Misiorowski also paces the majors in WHIP (0.75) and Sale is seventh at 1.02.

If the 10-time All-Star wants to make a late push for his second NL Cy Young award, Friday would be the perfect time to start.

Who Else Is Slated To Pitch In Brewers-Braves Series?

Aug 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Brewers beat writer Todd Rosiak, Logan Henderson and Shane Drohan are the probable pitchers for manager Pat Murphy's squad on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Henderson is lined up to face 35-year-old left-hander Martin Perez on Saturday, while Drohan is expected to match up against 31-year-old right-hander Tyler Mahle in the series final on Sunday.