The Most Exciting Pitcher vs. Hitter Matchup of Brewers-Rays World Series

The World Series matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays should be exciting. Both small-market clubs have developed a blueprint to build a successful contender on a budget.

But the series doesn't lack star power. In fact, one such matchup will come right off the bat. Two young superstars will battle it out to decide the first game of this World Series, as Jacob Misiorowski takes on Junior Caminero. In previous matchups, Misiorowski has gotten the better of Caminero. The Brewers ace has held the Rays star slugger hitless in three at-bats, with two strikeouts.

For a successful World Series, there needs to be an enticing matchup to get viewers to lock in. This is one of those matchups that every fan will want to see. While Misiorowski has decisively won the previous three, the World Series presents a different stage.

Why Jacob Misiorowski vs. Junior Caminero Matchup is Appointment Television in the World Series

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) hits a single during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitcher with the best fastball will take on the hitter with the fastest bat in MLB. Misiorowski topped out at 105.5 MPH in the regular season and 104.8 MPH in the postseason. His 100.6 MPH average four-seam fastball velocity leads all MLB starting pitchers.

On the other side, Caminero has the highest bat speed at 79.4 MPH. He has the second-highest fast swing rate (bat speed of 75+ MPH), just behind the Cardinals' Jordan Walker.

It's a classic case of strength on strength. The best part of this matchup is that the two players are likely to face each other three times in Game 1. And if the series extends beyond four games, then there will be a rematch in Game 5.

The first matchup will be the most anticipated between the two stars. That's when Misiorowski will be the most rested and likely to throw his best fastballs in the at-bat. The right-hander will have 12 days between starts, so it'll be interesting to see if the extra rest does him any good.

Caminero has only seen 22 pitches in excess of 100 MPH in 2026, including the postseason. He's 1-for-6, but that one hit was a home run. The fastest pitch he's seen this year is 102.1 MPH, which might be the slowest fastball he sees in the first matchup against the Brewers' ace.

Misiorowski will be eager to change that number. He'll save his best stuff for the top part of the Rays lineup, where he's likely to face Caminero. Since the two are likely to face off three times, the cat-and-mouse game between the two players will be an underlying subplot to Game 1.