Ken Rosenthal Reveals One Brewer Who Should Be an All-Star

The Milwaukee Brewers continue to defy the odds and remain one of Major League Baseball's best teams. They currently have a 4 1/2 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central.

A lot of players have stepped up year in and year out and helped keep the Brewers afloat despite them losing some big names in trades and free agency. A big reason why is because of who they are able to bring on board.

One player in particular that has been a revelation is Jake Bauers. He was acquired after being let go by the New York Yankees and is having another strong season at the plate. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared his hope for Bauers being an All-Star this year.

"Jake Bauers of the Milwaukee Brewers (is) having a monster season, a breakout season. He's a guy who was once a top prospect and then kind of went through years of struggle and now is emerging as an absolute force for the Brewers," Rosenthal said. "He's a guy who I always kind of root for because like others, players who struggle, you want to see them succeed. You want to see guys who have been through it kind of get to a point where they're playing to their potential and Bauers has reached his potential."

Jake Bauers quietly having monster season for Brewers

Jun 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Bauers is hitting .276/.374/.519 with 13 home runs, 46 RBI, an .894 OPS and a 147 OPS+. The 30-year-old first baseman has bounced around in his career, starting with the Tampa Bay Rays and later making stops with the then-Cleveland Indians, Seattle Mariners, and Yankees. He finally began to show signs of promise with the Brewers in 2024.

But this season has been a different story. Bauers has finally come into his own as a player and is certainly deserving of an All-Star nod. Unfortunately, he'll have a lot of competition, but his numbers are quite good this season, and it would be nice to see him get the recognition he deserves as the Brewers continue to defy the odds and win baseball games.

He brings power from the left side of the plate and plays a solid first base. The Brewers as a team often fly under the radar, so it would be fitting for a player like Bauers, who also flies under the radar, to be given some love in the All-Star votes.