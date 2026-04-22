Key Statistical Insights Behind the Brewers' Fast Start

The Milwaukee Brewers' 13-9 record is plenty impressive on its face, but it becomes much more so when one considers the six-game losing streak that interrupted their flow.

Many teams might have crumbled without three important bats lost since the end of spring training, but the Brewers' offense has been more than adequate to this point, and it could be downright scary once Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, and Christian Yelich are back.

Rather than dwelling on anecdotes, though, let's dive into some data. Here are a few of the numbers that tell the story for the fast-starting Brewers thus far.

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20: Brice Turang's active on-base streak

Apr 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang (2) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the tenth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the Brewers had a "Most Valuable Player since the start of 2024" Award, Turang would be the rightful winner. His game has a consistency to it that epitomizes what it takes to win a division title, and the fact that he hasn't had an empty game at the plate only serves to illustrate his excellence.

Turang is also on pace for 30 home runs and nearly 50 stolen bases, and his .430 on-base percentage would be tops on the team if not for Garrett Mitchell's recent surge to .437. Not bad for a couple of former Brewers first-round picks.

33: Team stolen bases (first in MLB)

Apr 19, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman David Hamilton (6) steals second base against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

When the Brewers acquired speedster David Hamilton from the Boston Red Sox in the Caleb Durbin trade, they were simply adding one more stolen base weapon to a team that thrives on chaos. Hamilton and Turang are the only guys on the team with five-plus steals, but seven guys have at least three.

Though the Brewers have also been caught nine times to this point, they're smart to push the envelope whenever possible, as their lack of power necessitates manufacturing runs to stay ahead of the curve.

42: Strikeouts by Jacob Misiorowski

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws during the first inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday, April 14, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Misiorowski's first five starts have been something of a mixed bag, as he had rough innings in his two losses against the Red Sox and Miami Marlins where he lost the zone. But he's second in all of baseball in strikeouts, behind only Dylan Cease, and that makes it easy to project a future run of dominance.

Trading ace Freddy Peralta put a lot of pressure on Misiorowski to anchor a rotation in his first full season as a big-leaguer. Even if he's still something of a work in progress, the fact that he's mowing down so many hitters signals that his star will continue to rise.