CC Sabathia Reflects on Magical 2008 Brewers Run

On Friday night, Milwaukee Brewers fans are going to be able to see Hall of Fame starting pitcher CC Sabathia at American Family Field.

Both Sabathia and the late Dave Parker will be honored and they earn a spot on the Brewers’ Wall of Honor before the club begins a three-game series against the New York Yankees. It's going to be an electric matchup between two of the best pitchers in baseball so far this season in Jacob Misiorowski for the Brewers and Max Fried of the New York Yankees.

But before fans see Misiorowski and Fried face off, they will be able to see Sabathia throw out the first pitch and be honored at the field. Before the matchup, the Hall of Famer took to X with a message for Brewers fans.

The Hall Of Famer Had A Message For Brewers Fans

Milwaukee Brewers hat | Justin K. Aller / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

"Milwaukee!!! So grateful for this honor," Sabathia wrote. "Some of the best baseball memories of my career. Loved all my teammates, coaches, and THE FANS. Thank you for this recognition Brewers," Sabathia wrote.

MILWAUKEE!!! So grateful for this honor. Some of the best baseball memories of my career. Loved all my teammates, coaches, and THE FANS. Thank you for this recognition @Brewers 🙏🏾 https://t.co/2lgYiiZnvx — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 8, 2026

He continued.

"Didn’t matter that it was a contract year," Sabathia wrote. "All I cared about was the postseason and leaving it all on the field. I’ll always cherish my chapter with the Brewers and now forever being a part of the [Wall of Honor]."

Sabathia certainly had a major impact on Milwaukee. So much so that Brewers owner Mark Attanasio said that he changed the culture of the organization with his run with the team,

"CC Sabathia single-handedly changed the culture of this organization in 2 months," Attanasio said.

Mark Attanasio:



"CC Sabathia single-handedly changed the culture of this organization in 2 months" — David Gasper (@dgasper24) May 8, 2026

The big lefties run in Milwaukee lasted only 17 games in the regular season back in 2008 after he was acquired from Cleveland. He had a 1.65 ERA and 11-2 record in 130 2/3 innings pitched along with a 128-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The most impressive statistic from Sabathia's time in Milwaukee was his seven complete games in 17 total starts. That's a ridiculous run and won't be replicated by anyone for a long time. Pitchers don't pitch that deep into games any longer. Even though hurlers were going deeper into games back in 2008, Sabathia was still a unicorn. That run that he had was one of the best by a pitcher in baseball in general in recent memory.

Now, he will be enshrined in Milwaukee history forever.

Even if the Brewers weren't honoring legends on Friday, it would've been a fun night between two of the best pitchers in the game. Add a bit of history into the mix and all of a sudden you have a night that will be hard to replicate.

Milwaukee is entering the contest after beating the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Now, the club will have a chance to show what they can do against the best team in the American League.