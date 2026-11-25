Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero will become the third player to leave the Brewers in free agency, following Dustin May and Jake Bauers. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Romero has agreed to terms with the San Diego Padres.

Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

The Brewers acquired Romero, along with Dustin May, from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfield prospects Josiah Ragsdale and Alexander Frias. Milwaukee acquired the two impending free agents, who contributed to their first World Series championship in franchise history. Romero pitched to a 1.13 ERA across eight innings, including 2.2 scoreless in the World Series.

Since the World Series, both Romero and May have found new teams in free agency. May signed a three-year deal with the Chicago White Sox last week. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal adds that it is a three-year, $21 million deal for the former Brewer.

Free-agent lefty reliever JoJo Romero in agreement with Padres on three-year, $21 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic. First with agreement: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 25, 2026

The Padres, who the Brewers vanquished in the NLDS, will head to American Family Field on August 2-4. That's when Romero will likely receive his World Series ring from the team.

What's Next For the Brewers?

It's unlikely that the Brewers will be in the market for either Adrián Morejón or Alex Vesia. So most likely Romero's replacement will come either via trade, internal development, or waiting until the dust settles after the impending lockout.

The Brewers will have to look at their bullpen and decide who the best eight relievers are. They've already acquired Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants in a buy-low trade. Closer Trevor Megill is a subject of trade rumors, as he'll reach free agency after the 2027 season.

As for the team's left-handed pitching depth in the pen, they'll rely a lot on Aaron Ashby and DL Hall. Both lefties were instrumental in their postseason run and project for key roles in the Brewers.

Beyond those two, there are opportunities for other lefties to get roles. Angel Zerpa was tendered a contract as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. But he's a candidate to begin the 2027 season on the 60-day injured list. So if Milwaukee wants a third lefty, they may wait for the market to play out.

The Brewers could also use Shane Drohan in their bullpen. Given the state of their rotation, and the uncertainty with Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison, they may prefer to keep him stretched out as rotation depth and to eat innings in the bullpen when they need coverage.

Alternatively, the team could just field a bullpen with six right-handers to begin the season. Given the state of a bullpen throughout the course of the season, there will be changes to the unit on a series-by-series basis.