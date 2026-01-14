2-Time All-Star Linked To Brewers As Possible Lineup Upgrade

The Milwaukee Brewers have had a low-key offseason, only making a few minor moves and keeping their roster relatively the same as it was in 2025. Last year, they won 97 games, the most in Major League Baseball and cruised to their third straight NL Central title.

However, this offseason, they seem to be focused on potentially trading Freddy Peralta, who is in the final year of his contract and only making $8 million in 2026. They could get a haul for him if they do move him.

But after watching Alex Bregman sign with the Chicago Cubs, they need a counter, and ESPN’s Bradford Doolittle has an idea.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Brewers’ Perfect Counter To Cubs’ Alex Bregman Signing

Oct 20, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the second inning during game seven of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

“It feels like they have the available DH time to make that happen without disrupting the rest of a roster that fits together so well,” Doolittle writes.

“I'm thinking a nice pillow contract for Eugenio Suarez would be a perfect fit -- and he wouldn't have to be strictly a DH.”

A little power could go a long way for the Brewers. Suarez fits that mold, especially after a 49-homer season with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners.

If it’s a pillow contract like Doolittle suggested it could be, then it makes sense for the Brewers, and it’s something that they should be able to pull off. They need a powerful presence in the middle of the order to go with Christian Yelich, William Contreras and Jackson Chourio.

The Brewers don’t spend much in free agency, but now might be a good time for them to change that and at least put themselves in position to potentially win more games in 2026. Their offense is built around contact and speed, so having a little extra power in there would help them out.

Matt Arnold is fielding calls on Peralta right now, but what he should be doing is trying to find ways to improve the roster and instead of repeating the same cycle of always trading players in the final year of their contracts.

Suarez could be a perfect fit for a team that needs more power, and the Brewers should be able to sign him to a short-term pillow deal with a couple of opt-outs if necessary.

More MLB: Insider Predicts Major Brewers Trade Before Spring Training