Insider Predicts Major Brewers Trade Before Spring Training

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Milwaukee Brewers. Brandon Woodruff accepted the qualifying offer and they acquired left-hander Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals, but that trade cost them Isaac Collins and Nick Mears.

They need to do something to answer the Chicago Cubs after they signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract. However, it’s unclear what their counter would be.

They have a major trade chip in right-hander Freddy Peralta. He could bring back a haul of prospects. Jesse Rogers of ESPN made a major prediction for Peralta and what the Brewers might ultimately do with him in the coming weeks.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Brewers Must Decide on Peralta

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“The one major task for Brewers brass before spring training is figuring out what to do with ace Freddy Peralta, whose salary this year is just $8 million. Odds are he will be moved to maximize his value before he hits free agency after the season. It's simply how Milwaukee operates,” Rogers wrote.

The Brewers do have a tendency to trade players before the final year of their contracts. They did it with Josh Hader, Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. As long as they receive solid Major League ready pieces in return that can help them stay competitive, they typically aren’t afraid to do it.

It may not be the best option though considering what the Cubs have done and that the Cincinnati Reds are also a team worth watching. At some point, the luck might run out for Milwaukee, and without Peralta, they wouldn’t have an ace.

They would just have to make sure they’re getting solid pitching in return that they can instantly plug into their starting rotation. But this has basically become a standard practice for Milwaukee. They are a small-market team and will always try and balance winning with the future.

It should be interesting to see what they ultimately do with Peralta, but a trade is looking more likely as time goes on, and that could ultimately impact where they stand at the end of the 2026 season.

The Brewers have won the National League Central in four of the last five years, so it’s not a stretch to assume that they’ll win it again, even if Peralta goes elsewhere.

More MLB: What Are Brewers Next Steps After Cubs' Alex Bregman Signing?