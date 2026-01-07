2022 World Series Champion Could Be Game Changer For Brewers’ Bullpen

It’s been a quiet offseason for the Milwaukee Brewers. After re-signing Brandon Woodruff, the only move they made was the trade that sent Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to the Kansas City Royals for reliever Angel Zerpa.

In making that trade, the Brewers added some much-needed stability to their bullpen. But there is always room for more improvement.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that right-hander Ryne Stanek, who is still a free agent, is drawing interest from most National League Central teams, though he didn’t say which teams specifically. There’s always a chance that Milwaukee could be one of those teams.

Brewers Could Use More Bullpen Help

Sep 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Stanek struggled in 2025 with the New York Mets, going 4-6 with a 5.30 ERA in 65 appearances. He hasn’t posted an ERA below four since 2022 with the Houston Astros.

That year, he posted a 1.15 mark. But he was once one of the top relievers in all of Major League Baseball. He’s a proven high-leverage arm that has a little closing experience and can be used in different roles.

This could be good for the Brewers if they are in fact one of the teams targeting him. Trevor Megill dealt with injuries late in the season, so having Stanek as an insurance policy makes sense, and it also gives Milwaukee a little extra depth in the bullpen, which is something they’ll need in 2026, even after the trade.

Stanek should only require a one-year deal at this point in his career, and the Brewers have the resources to do that, even as a small-market team. However, it still remains to be seen if Milwaukee is actually one of the teams that is showing interest in the 34-year-old right-hander.

Stanek spent parts of three seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, two with the Miami Marlins, three in Houston and one in Seattle before joining the Mets. The Brewers could be a good fit for him as they try to look for ways to improve their bullpen.

We’ll see if Milwaukee actually has interest in him. They’ll have competition from a good portion of the rest of the NL Central, so it may be hard to land him, but it’s always possible for them to make a move.

