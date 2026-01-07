Brewers, Freddy Peralta Trade Rumors Include National League Foe

There's been a lot of noise out there all offseason centered around Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta.

He has one season of control left and then should mightily cash in with a lucrative deal in free agency. The price of pitching is high. For example, Dylan Cease inked a seven-year, $210 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays this winter after a much less productive season than Peralta. Cease is 30 years old and had a 4.55 ERA in 32 starts in 2025. Peralta is 29 years old and had a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts in 2025. Peralta will be a free agent next winter at 30 years old and should be in line for a massive payday.

So, should the Brewers run it back for another year and try to contend and see what happens, or try to flip him now for a big return? Arguably, the Brewers should go for it another time with Peralta at the top of the rotation unless they get an offer they cannot refuse. But, who could make such an offer? The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon noted that Peralta is among the "conceivable options" for the New York Mets.

The Brewers have one of baseball's best trade chips

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"The Mets hold some interest in the top remaining free-agent starters, including (Framber Valdez), but their focus is on first exploring trades, league sources said," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "As of early Tuesday, no deal appeared imminent and people familiar with the discussions cautioned that things are slow. The Mets are interested in both rentals and pitchers with club control.

"Thus, Tarik Skubal (Detroit Tigers), Freddy Peralta (Milwaukee Brewers), MacKenzie Gore (Washington Nationals), Edward Cabrera (Miami Marlins), Kris Bubic (Kansas City Royals), and Brady Singer (Cincinnati Reds) are all among the conceivable options. The Mets boast one of the top farm systems. They are also open to dealing infielders Mark Vientos, Ronny Mauricio, and Luisangel Acuña."

If the Brewers are going to make a move, landing any of these three from the Mets, especially Acuña, should at least begin a conversation. Acuña is just 23 years old and can play all over the infield with massive upside and won't be a free agent until 2032. If the Brewers are even going to consider a deal, it should start with someone like Acuña because he could help the team right now and be a part of this young core moving forward.

Again, the Brewers should run it back with Peralta unless they're blown away. If someone like Acuña, who was a former top prospect in his own right, is on the table, he's the type of guy to begin a conversation.

