3 Brewers Emerging as Candidates for Major Season Awards in 2026

The Milwaukee Brewers got off to a fast start this season, but have since dropped five games in a row, which includes a three-game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals.

The Brewers have a lot of talent on their roster, though. They have the potential to be one of the better teams in the league, especially with the two-time reigning National League Manager of the Year leading the team from the front. Some analysts believe Murphy could be headed for another NL Manager of the Year award this season.

There are actually a few Brewers players, and potentially a staff member, who could be in line for some season awards. Who are they? Are they the favorites or a long shot?

Let's dive into it.

NL Rookie of the Year: RHP Logan Henderson

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The first name on this list is a bit of a long shot for a few reasons. Logan Henderson has a chance to win NL Rookie of the Year.

It's a long shot because Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart has been incredible this season. JJ Wetherholt, Konnor Griffin, and a few others are above Henderson in most projections, too. Henderson is also a fringe roster player who's bounced between Triple-A and the big leagues.

But Henderson is a very talented pitcher. He's not off to a hot start this season, but he pitched very well for the Brewers last year. If he can get back to the big leagues and find himself a consistent spot in the starting rotation, he could quickly emerge as a dark horse for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

NL Manager of the Year: Pat Murphy

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chad Patrick (39) hands the ball to manager Pat Murphy during a pitching change in the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

As mentioned above, Murphy is a candidate for the NL Manager of the Year award. In fact, he's seemingly one of the favorites.

The Brewers' roster is nowhere near the level of the Los Angeles Dodgers or other top NL teams. If Murphy can keep the Brewers near the top of the NL, he could be in line to win his third consecutive NL Manager of the Year award. Murphy's ability to do more with less is incredibly impressive.

NL Cy Young: RHP Jacob Misiorowski

Apr 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Let's dive into another long shot option.

Jacob Misiorowski could make a run for the NL Cy Young award, but he would need to put together an incredible season to do so. Paul Skenes, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Cristopher Sanchez are at the top of most NL Cy Young projections, but nobody has stood out among the pack. As a result, Misiorowski, who is absurdly dominant when he's in the strike zone, could make a run at the award.

He's going to need everything to fall his way. He needs the other top pitchers to struggle. The righty is also going to need to be utterly dominant for the entire season. He has a very slim margin for error. Still, Misiorowski has a small chance to push for the award.