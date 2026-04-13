Brewers Manager Suddenly in Position to Make MLB History

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league for the last few years and it seems like they're headed for another impressive year.

The Brewers got off to a very hot start to the season, but have dropped five games in a row. However, the Brewers are still incredibly talented and should be considered one of the top teams in the National League for the time being.

ESPN's Buster Olney recently predicted the Brewers would exceed expectations again this season, which would catapult manager Pat Murphy to another National League Manager of the Year award. Murphy has won back-to-back NL Manager of the Year awards already. Winning another one this season would be his third in a row, which hasn't happened in the history of the award.

Pat Murphy could win another Manager of the Year for the Brewers

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (49) reacts during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

"The Manager of the Year Award is bestowed through a strange bit of baseball writer calculus: The guy who is the manager of the team that most exceeds conventional wisdom usually wins," Olney wrote. "Dave Roberts' team has won three championships in the past six seasons, but he hasn't won the award in a decade because the Dodgers are expected to do well. The Yankees have made the playoffs just about every year since Aaron Boone took over, and he has never come close to winning the award.

"With that in mind: The Brewers almost always perform better than expected and will do so again this year despite having traded Freddy Peralta over the winter, and the Guardians surprise us annually. Pat Murphy and Stephen Vogt will each win for the third straight season."

Murphy was the clear choice for NL Manager of the Year last season. He had the Brewers at the top of the league despite not having a top roster.

This season, it's going to be much harder for Murphy to do that. The Los Angeles Dodgers are better than ever, and they're expected to finish the season with the best record this year, as long as they can stay healthy. The Brewers' roster is solid this season, but it's not as good as it was last year. It's going to be very difficult for them to repeat the same regular season success.

However, if they can get anywhere close to the top of the NL, Murphy deserves a lot of credit and another NL Manager of the Year award.