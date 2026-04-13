3 Brewers Players Who Need to be Better to Turn the Team Back Around

The Milwaukee Brewers placed a lot of pressure on their roster during the offseason when they opted to trade away a trio of their top players. The Brewers cut ties with Freddy Peralta, Isaac Collins, and Caleb Durbin in a trio of trades that sent these stars to the New York Mets, Kansas City Royals, and Boston Red Sox, respectively.

The Brewers got off to a very hot start this season, winning eight of their first 10 games this season. But they've lost their last five games, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals. These five losses knocked the Brewers to fourth place in the National League Central, though it's obviously still very early in the season.

The Brewers have seen some of their top players struggle this season. They need them all to turn their play around if they're going to contend for the NL pennant this year.

Which Brewers players need to be better this year?

OF Sal Frelick

Apr 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) celebrates with right fielder Sal Frelick (10) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

There are a few options on offense that I could highlight, but after Christian Yelich's recent injury, the heat is going to be turned up on outfielder Sal Frelick.

Frelick is slashing .188/.304/.292 with an OPS+ of 73, one home run, and only nine hits. He's near the bottom of the league in exit velocity, bat speed, barrel rate, hard hit rate, launch angle, sweet-spot percentage, and xOBA.

Frelick's production should turn around soon. He's never been one known for making loud contact. But the Brewers need him to be at his best while Yelich is out.

RHP Trevor Megill

Apr 4, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) on the mound during the ninth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The Brewers traded away Josh Hader and Devin Williams over the last few years because of their ability to develop relief pitchers and arms in general. Trevor Megill is the Brewers' newest closer and he earned himself an All-Star appearance last season.

But Megill has struggled this season. He's suffered two losses and surrendered five earned runs over his first four innings and five appearances of the season. Considering his career high in losses in three, this isn't a good start for the righty.

The Brewers need him to regain his 2025 form quickly. They're struggling to win games right now as is, so they can't afford their closer to blow wins at the end of the games.

LHP Angel Zerpa

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Angel Zerpa (61) and Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras (24) celebrate after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The Brewers traded Collins to Kansas City to land left-handed relief pitcher Angel Zerpa. Zerpa came over with high expectations, but he's struggled in his first seven appearances with the Brewers.

Zerpa has allowed 10 hits and six earned runs across eight innings for the Brewers. He's surrendered a run in three consecutive appearances, including a four-run blowup against the Washington Nationals on April 12.

The Brewers need Zerpa to begin performing like they believe he can. If he doesn't their entire bullpen will struggle this season.