Brewers Manager Hints Christian Yelich's Injury Is Going to be Serious

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a very bad spot right now after starting off hot this season. They traded Caleb Durbin, Freddy Peralta, and Isaac Collins during the offseason so they could keep their World Series window open for as long as possible without risking their success right now. The Brewers still have a lot of talent on their roster.

After getting off to a very hot start, the Brewers have lost two series in a row and five games in a row after being swept by the Washington Nationals. To make matters worse, their star outfielder, Christian Yelich, left the game with left hamstring tightness on Sunday.

This injury is concerning, as hamstring injuries are nothing to play around with, but during the game, there wasn't a single play that stood out to the average observer as the play in which the injury occurred. As a result, it didn't seem like the biggest deal in the world.

But the Brewers manager is already expecting the worst for his star outfielder.

Pat Murphy expects "bad news" with Christian Yelich's injury

Apr 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Christian Yelich (22) celebrates with Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Luis Rengifo (13) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

“We’re most likely to get some bad news on Yelich,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said in his postgame presser, per Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy.

Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak reported that it occurred in Yelich's last at-bat of the day and that there is already some fluid buildup, which is very concerning for all parties involved.

Through Sunday's game, Yelich was slashing .314/.375/.451 and it seemed like he was headed for another big year. He's the face of the franchise and one of the best National League outfielders in the league when he's healthy.

Hamstring injuries can keep a player out for weeks, if not months. But it's too early to speculate on what Yelich's actual injury is. He will likely undergo testing, evaluations, MRIs, and second opinions before the Brewers make any decisions with him.

But considering Murphy has already stated it's bad news, we should expect Yelich to miss some time. He will more than likely be out of the lineup on Tuesday. There could be a stint on the injured list to follow, too.