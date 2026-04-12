Brewers Manager Hints Christian Yelich's Injury Is Going to be Serious
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The Milwaukee Brewers are in a very bad spot right now after starting off hot this season. They traded Caleb Durbin, Freddy Peralta, and Isaac Collins during the offseason so they could keep their World Series window open for as long as possible without risking their success right now. The Brewers still have a lot of talent on their roster.
After getting off to a very hot start, the Brewers have lost two series in a row and five games in a row after being swept by the Washington Nationals. To make matters worse, their star outfielder, Christian Yelich, left the game with left hamstring tightness on Sunday.
This injury is concerning, as hamstring injuries are nothing to play around with, but during the game, there wasn't a single play that stood out to the average observer as the play in which the injury occurred. As a result, it didn't seem like the biggest deal in the world.
But the Brewers manager is already expecting the worst for his star outfielder.
Pat Murphy expects "bad news" with Christian Yelich's injury
“We’re most likely to get some bad news on Yelich,” Brewers manager Pat Murphy said in his postgame presser, per Brewers reporter Adam McCalvy.
Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak reported that it occurred in Yelich's last at-bat of the day and that there is already some fluid buildup, which is very concerning for all parties involved.
Through Sunday's game, Yelich was slashing .314/.375/.451 and it seemed like he was headed for another big year. He's the face of the franchise and one of the best National League outfielders in the league when he's healthy.
Hamstring injuries can keep a player out for weeks, if not months. But it's too early to speculate on what Yelich's actual injury is. He will likely undergo testing, evaluations, MRIs, and second opinions before the Brewers make any decisions with him.
But considering Murphy has already stated it's bad news, we should expect Yelich to miss some time. He will more than likely be out of the lineup on Tuesday. There could be a stint on the injured list to follow, too.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel