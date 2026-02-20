Advanced Stats Hint Brewers Could Have MLB's Next Breakout Star

The Milwaukee Brewers need their young players to step up in a big way after trading Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins this offseason.

One player they need to step up is outfielder Garrett Mitchell, who was quite underwhelming in 25 games last season. He slashed .206/.286/.294 with no home runs and a 63 OPS+. This was quite shocking, as Mitchell posted an impressive 2.0 WAR in 69 games during the 2024 season. He flashed the ability to slug with the top hitters in the league, but that ability didn't come out last year.

The Athletic's Eno Sarris recently did a deep dive into the advanced analytics behind Mitchell and his swing. As a result, Sarris suggested Mitchell could breakout with a big year because of his incredible bat speed, among other traits.

Garrett Mitchell has the traits to be a star in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Garrett Mitchell catches a fly ball during spring training workouts Monday, February 16, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Another first-round pick (pick 20 in the 2020 draft), Mitchell is now 27 and has put together 443 plate appearances across four seasons in the major leagues — with 2025 being his worst season of the bunch," Sarris wrote. "He strikes out a little too much and has had trouble staying healthy, but the Bat Speed numbers suggest that, if his shoulder is healthy, the power is still in there waiting to be let loose. As a lefty with power and patience and good center-field defense, Mitchell offers more upside than Blake Perkins and could make that patch of grass his own this year by mashing at the plate."

Mitchell has all the traits of a star outfielder. As long as Mitchell can bounce back from a second shoulder surgery last season, he should be primed for a breakout year.

Mitchell's bat speed is among the best in the league. Depending on how he recovers from the surgery, this could be true again in 2026. As long as he has that going for him, the power potential will always be there.

Given the fact that the Brewers traded Collins, they're going to need Mitchell to return to the player he was in 2024 rather than the one he was last year. These advanced analytics tell part of the story, but his potential breakout will largely depend on how he returns from the should injury.

