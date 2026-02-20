Brewers' 23-Year-Old Righty on Verge of Major 2026 Breakout

The Milwaukee Brewers might have a pitching problem this season, which isn't a statement that has been said about the Brewers over the past decade or so. In fact, there's a chance the Brewers have one of the best pitching rotations in baseball, but there are still a lot of question marks.

With Freddy Peralta traded to the New York Mets, the Brewers have one pitcher on their staff who's been impressive for multiple years: Brandon Woodruff. After him, they have budding stars like Quinn Priester and Jacob Misiorowski. Both have ace potential, but need to prove it again this year.

Beyond those three, it's a toss up for who finishes out the rotation. The Brewers added pitchers like Kyle Harrison and Brandon Sproat in trades this offseason, but it's unclear who the final two pitchers in the rotation will be to start the season.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of high praise for Brewers prospect Logan Henderson, calling him the team's breakout pitcher of the season in 2026.

Logan Henderson could be a future ace in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) throws against a wall during spring training workouts Sunday, February 15, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Henderson dazzled in five spot starts last season, but spent the bulk of the season in Triple-A waiting in the wings," Reuter wrote. "The Freddy Peralta trade has cleared a path, but he will still need to hold off Kyle Harrison, Robert Gasser, Brandon Sproat, and others. The development of a reliable breaking ball alongside his fastball and changeup is the key, and the curveball he is working on this spring could be the answer."

Henderson has often been overlooked because he doesn't have the electric fastball that Misiorowski has. Instead, Henderson sits in the low 90s with a very good changeup. He's able to command the zone well, but not incredibly well, which gives him room to improve this year.

Still, the righty posted a very impressive 1.78 ERA in five games and 25 1/3 innings last season. He got off to a very hot start in the big leagues, which should give him the edge toward securing an opening day roster spot.

It will likely come down to spring training performances, but if Henderson can earn a regular spot in the rotation, he could become a household name very quickly.

More MLB: Early Spring Training Buzz Heating Up for Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski