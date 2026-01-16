AL East Team Linked To Freddy Peralta As Trade Rumors Float

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t seem to want to trade Freddy Peralta early in the offseason. However, that has seemingly changed. Now, the Brewers appear to be aggressively shopping him.

Peralta is in the final year of his contract and could bring back a haul. The Brewers also have been able to trade players in their walk year for Major League ready pieces that help them stay in contention.

A lot of teams have shown interest in Peralta this offseason. According to Jon Heyman, an American League East team that has been after starting pitching help all offseason long is one of them.

AL East Team Showing Interest In Peralta

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“The Mets and Yankees have checked on Freddy Peralta, with the growing belief the Brewers will trade their ace,” Heyman wrote.

The Brewers would benefit from keeping Peralta instead of trading him away. Moving him might take them out of the race in the National League Central.

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs are lingering, and at some point, the luck may run out. Still, they can bring back a haul for him. Peralta would be a good fit for the Bronx Bombers, as they will still be without Gerrit Cole for a little bit of time in 2026.

When Cole returns, he could join Peralta, Luis Gil and Max Fried in a stacked rotation. As for the Brewers, they would have to heavily rely on Brandon Woodruff. He pitched well after returning in 2025, but still dealt with injuries late in the season, and that history is still a factor.

The Brewers would have to make sure they are getting the best possible haul from the Yankees, or any other team if they are hoping to trade Peralta. The Yankees have a lot of promising arms, as well as outfielder and first baseman Spencer Jones.

So, if Matt Arnold were to play his cards right, he could bring back some elite prospects from the Yankees and help the Brewers remain competitive, even after watching the Cubs sign Alex Bregman.

It will be interesting to see what Arnold’s thought process is on this. He wasn’t a fan of the idea earlier this winter, but he’s going to have to be sure of what he’s getting in return if he does trade Peralta.

