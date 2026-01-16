Brewers Struck Gold, Landed Star 16-Year-Old Shortstop

The Milwaukee Brewers are notorious for building their roster and sustaining success through their farm system.

They tend to make trades that send their stars to contenders in exchange for top prospects. These prospects help build the foundation of success in Milwaukee. This would be their approach with top pitcher Freddy Peralta this winter.

But the Brewers already added to their farm system in a big way.

International prospect Jose Rodriguez has star potential for the Brewers

Apr 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo in the dugout during batting practice prior to the game against the Athletics at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Brewers signed 16-year-old shortstop Jose Rodriguez for $1.5 million in international free agency, per MLB Pipeline. Rodruguez is MLB Pipeline's No. 49 ranked prospect in this year's class.

"Maracay, Venezuela, has sent more than three dozen players to the big leagues. While MVP Award winners Miguel Cabrera and Jose Altuve are from the city, it’s also delivered impactful shortstops in the form of Elvis Andrus, Carlos Guillén, Ezequiel Tovar and others over the years," MLB Pipeline's scouting department wrote. "Rodriguez looks to join that lineage one day, having grown up in one of his home country’s largest cities, located on the northern coast. A premium athlete who trains with Victor Zambrano, Rodriguez has a tall frame and tons of body projection for evaluators to dream on."

Rodriguez is an excellent athlete with a lot of room to grow and mature in his body. He's one of the best infield defenders in the entire international free agency class, which makes him a high upside prospect if his bat comes around.

He has a good arm and a good enough bat to make him a huge add for the Brewers. His speed could take a bit of a hit as he continues growing into his six foot frame, but the groundwork to a big league shortstop is there.

Rodriguez's glove is enough to be excited about right now. He's an elite defender while still being 16 years old. As he continues to progress, the rest of his game should take huge steps forward, which could see him develop into a star.

