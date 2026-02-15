Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Luis Rengifo Wasn't Only Veteran Brewers Considered Signing

The Brewers signed Luis Rengifo to slot into their infield, but he's not the only one they talked to...
Zach Pressnell|
Sep 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
Sep 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Angels third base Luis Rengifo (2) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fifth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade starting cornerback Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a shocking deal that left a massive hole in their infield at third base.

While there were multiple in house options to replace Durbin at third, none of them seemed to stand out. David Hamilton, acquired in the Durbin deal, isn't reliable enough to trust at the position every day. The Brewers aren't completely sure how Jett Williams will look at the big-league level either.

The Brewers landed on Los Angeles Angels free agent utility man Luis Rengifo to help ease the pain of losing Durbin at third base, but it turns out they talked to multiple veteran infielders before signing the Angels veteran.

But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Brewers also considered signing Houston Astros infielder Ramón Urías before landing a deal with Rengifo. In fact, Rosenthal seems a bit puzzled by the Brewers' choice to sign Rengifo over Urías.

Brewers considered Ramon Urias before signing Luis Rengifo

Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias
Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Ramon Urias (29) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

"The Milwaukee Brewers were talking with both Luis Rengifo and Ramón Urías before agreeing with Rengifo on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to people familiar with the discussions," Rosenthal wrote. "Without knowing Urías’ desired terms, the Brewers’ choice was somewhat curious. Rengifo isn’t as good a defender as Urías at the position where the team has an opening, third base.

"Urías ranked 18th at third last season with plus-1 Outs Above Average. Rengifo was 35th out of 39 at minus-7. Rengifo also had a poor offensive season, registering 27 percent below league average in OPS+. In the previous three years combined, he was 9 percent above."

Urías is the better defender by a pretty significant margin. Defense is one of the aspects of the game that the Brewers hold very highly on their list of priorities. Still, Urías' defense wasn't enough to sway the Brewers in his direction, it seems.

There's a chance the Brewers opted for Rengifo because he was willing to sign right away. Rengifo's ability to play multiple positions could have swayed the Brewers in his direction, too. There are a lot of missing details in this story that are only known by the parties involved.

Either way, the Brewers opted for Rengifo. He should play a pivotal role on their roster this season.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He's produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated's "On SI" network among others.

