Luis Rengifo Wasn't Only Veteran Brewers Considered Signing

The Milwaukee Brewers opted to trade starting cornerback Caleb Durbin to the Boston Red Sox in a shocking deal that left a massive hole in their infield at third base.

While there were multiple in house options to replace Durbin at third, none of them seemed to stand out. David Hamilton, acquired in the Durbin deal, isn't reliable enough to trust at the position every day. The Brewers aren't completely sure how Jett Williams will look at the big-league level either.

The Brewers landed on Los Angeles Angels free agent utility man Luis Rengifo to help ease the pain of losing Durbin at third base, but it turns out they talked to multiple veteran infielders before signing the Angels veteran.

But Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Brewers also considered signing Houston Astros infielder Ramón Urías before landing a deal with Rengifo. In fact, Rosenthal seems a bit puzzled by the Brewers' choice to sign Rengifo over Urías.

"The Milwaukee Brewers were talking with both Luis Rengifo and Ramón Urías before agreeing with Rengifo on a one-year, $3.5 million contract, according to people familiar with the discussions," Rosenthal wrote. "Without knowing Urías’ desired terms, the Brewers’ choice was somewhat curious. Rengifo isn’t as good a defender as Urías at the position where the team has an opening, third base.

"Urías ranked 18th at third last season with plus-1 Outs Above Average. Rengifo was 35th out of 39 at minus-7. Rengifo also had a poor offensive season, registering 27 percent below league average in OPS+. In the previous three years combined, he was 9 percent above."

Urías is the better defender by a pretty significant margin. Defense is one of the aspects of the game that the Brewers hold very highly on their list of priorities. Still, Urías' defense wasn't enough to sway the Brewers in his direction, it seems.

There's a chance the Brewers opted for Rengifo because he was willing to sign right away. Rengifo's ability to play multiple positions could have swayed the Brewers in his direction, too. There are a lot of missing details in this story that are only known by the parties involved.

Either way, the Brewers opted for Rengifo. He should play a pivotal role on their roster this season.

