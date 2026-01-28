Astros, Brewers Mock Trade Swaps Isaac Paredes for Former 1st-Rounder

The Milwaukee Brewers' issue has never been starting pitching, and even without ace Freddy Peralta (recently traded to the New York Mets), it feels unlikely that trend will ever change.

If the Brewers have an Achilles' heel, it's hitting for power. The issue is that there's not really a position that should be bookmarked as an obvious fit to add power before the season starts, except perhaps shortstop, where finding that power is quite difficult these days.

An intriguing mock trade proposal from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller on Wednesday would secure the Brewers some of that power they're currently missing. But it's also an outside-the-box idea that both teams might find somewhat objectionable.

Are Brewers a surprise trade fit for Isaac Paredes?

Apr 6, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) makes a running catch of ball hit by Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jake Fraley (not pictured) in the third inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Miller's proposal was that the Brewers could swap outfielder Garrett Mitchell straight-up for Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, who can also play first base and is rumored to be in line for some playing time this season at second base as well (which could easily be a bluff from Houston).

"To part with Paredes, Houston would maybe insist on getting someone with less of an injury history than what Garrett Mitchell brings to the table," wrote Miller. "But he has three years of team control remaining and had an .805 OPS from 2022-24, operating at 162-game paces of 18 home runs and 28 stolen bases. Could be a real asset (and an inexpensive one) if healthy."

Paredes is now a two-time All-Star and has easy 30-homer potential, but for a Brewers team built on defense, putting him anywhere but first base feels impractical. So would he just be a more proven version of what Andrew Vaughn, who's still on the team, gave them last year during his good moments?

On top of that, it feels unlikely that the Astros, who have been sniffing around the Boston Red Sox's outfielders for much of the winter, would take a swing at Mitchell, whose aforementioned injury issues wouldn't be guaranteed to stop if he headed to a new team.

All in all, it's probably a proposal that's a bit too outside-the-box for both sides to come to fruition. But it's a fun thought exercise, because this Brewers team might be a power bat away from once again competing for the best record in the National League.

