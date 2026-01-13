Blockbuster 3-For-1 Trade Idea Sends $15M Brewers Ace To Braves

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the better teams in the league for the last few seasons, but they haven't been able to win the World Series. Still, they've sustained a lot of success because they're not afriad to trade away a star to net multiple solid pieces in return.

They're facing this same decision with their ace, Freddy Peralta, this winter.

Peralta is entering the final year of his contract, and the Brewers will likely look to trade him in the coming weeks before he leaves in free agency next winter.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Atlanta Braves top prospects JR Ritchie, Alex Lodise, and Jhancarlos Lara to the Brewers in exchange for Peralta.

Braves could swing a huge trade for Freddy Peralta

Jul 31, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"As for the Milwaukee Brewers, this is another deal where they end up getting a star-studded return. Although it doesn’t feature two top 100 prospects like the Mets’ deal, they’ll be taking home a highly-regarded prospect in righty JR Ritchie, as well as two other solid pieces," Staph wrote. "Beginning with Ritchie, he’d undoubtedly be the biggest piece of this deal.

"He’s currently ranked as our 94th-ranked prospect, and his 2025 season was a big reason why. He refined a lot of his arsenal last year, including the ability to constantly keep the ball on the ground. Moving between three levels this year, Ritchie posted a 2.64 ERA, 140 strikeouts, while only allowing 12 home runs all season long. Ritchie was also rewarded for his 2025 contest by starting last year’s Futures Game."

The Braves could certainly use Peralta at the top of their pitching rotation. He would step in as one of their better pitchers and help bolster a unit that struggled last season.

The Brewers would benefit in a huge way by adding this trio of prospects. Ritchie could step in as one of the team's better pitching prospects. He would likely replace Peralta in the big-league rotation down the road.

This idea would net three talented prospects for the Brewers. Milwaukee needs to trade Peralta before he walks in free agency and a deal like this would be worth the loss.

