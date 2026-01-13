Dodgers-Brewers 2-For-1 Mock Trade Brings All-Star Pitcher To Los Angeles

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a tough spot as the offseason rolls on. They have one of the better rosters in the league, but their ace, Freddy Peralta, is on an expiring contract. With Peralta heading to free agency after this season, the Brewers will likely lose him to a big market team.

Trading Peralta would make the most sense for the Brewers. If they hold onto him, their World Series window is wide open this year, but it drastically closes next season and beyond. But if they trade him, their World Series window would likely stay open for longer.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph put together a blockbuster mock trade that would send Peralta to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for pitcher Ben Casparius and infielder Alex Freeland.

Dodgers could make a shocking move for Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta

"This winter has been relatively quiet in comparison to the previous offseasons for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They’ve made one major splash in the form of signing star closer Edwin Diaz to a three-year, $69 million deal, and they’ve made minor moves outside of that," Staph wrote. "In all fairness, the Dodgers don’t need a true blockbuster to push them over the edge, and potential World Series favorites again as they look to three-peat.

"While this isn’t a necessity, there are still areas where they could make a big move, and landing right-hander Freddy Peralta is one of these moves they could make."

Peralta would be the perfect addition for the Dodgers, which would allow them to be comfortable with a six man rotation. In the postseason, they'd have three or four aces to turn to with the season on the line.

For the Brewers, the trade package above might be enough to get a deal done, though the Dodgers might need to throw in an extra prospect.

At this point, the Dodgers are so good that teams might be wary of trading with them. The Brewers could struggle to trade Peralta to the Dodgers because they'd have to beat them to get to the World Series. Making the Dodgers even better might be a risky decision for any club.

