Blockbuster 3-For-1 Yankees Trade Idea Brings Brewers' $15M Ace To New York

The Milwaukee Brewers need to make a huge decision with their ace, Freddy Peralta, ahead of the trade deadline this year. There are a lot of minds around baseball that speculate the Brewers could trade him in the coming weeks.

There are plenty of suitors that would make sense for Peralta. Most contending teams need to add a starting pitcher to their roster and Peralta is one of the best arms in the league right now.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Peralta to the New York Yankees in exchange for Luis Gil, Spencer Jones, and Carlos Lagrange.

Yankees could be the perfect landing spot for Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Mar 27, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.

"The New York Yankees have a legitimate argument to be the most interesting suitor in this story," Staph wrote. "While it’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the club, it isn’t for a lack of trying, as they’ve just failed to meet the mark a few times now. Their most recent attempt to make a legitimate addition to the team came in the form of Edward Cabrera, yet the club ultimately failed to complete the deal, and Cabrera was instead dealt to the Chicago Cubs.

"To this point, they haven’t inked a multi-year free agent, either. Freddy Peralta has a chance to be the turning point for the Yankees this offseason, as he’d add that extra level of starting pitching depth they hoped to add with Cabrera."

The Brewers would almost certainly accept this trade package, though it seems like it would be a severe overpay for the Yankees.

Gil would slot into Peralta's role in the Brewers' rotation from the first day after this proposed trade. Lagrange is also an excellent pitching prospect with quite a lot of talent. He's the kind of pitching prospect that the Brewers quickly develop into an ace.

But Jones might be the most intriguing piece of the trade. If he can fix his swing and miss issues, he has the potential to be a superstar in the big leagues. The Brewers would love to have his power in their lineup for the bext few years.

