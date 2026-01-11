Blockbuster Padres-Brewers Trade Idea Brings All-Star To Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers are in a bit of an odd spot this offseason.

They have quite a bit of talent on their roster. They were the best team in baseball during the regular season last year, but it's hard to imagine them passing and defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers at the moment.

As a result, the Brewers need to make moves to upgrade the team, but they don't have the money to spend in free agency. They could dive into the trade market, but Milwaukee doesn't typically buy in a big way. Still, this winter could be different.

FanSided's Christopher Kline recently suggested the Brewers could swing a blockbuster trade for San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller this winter.

Could the Brewers swing a trade for Padres star Mason Miller?

Oct 1, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Mason Miller (22) delivers during the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"If the San Diego Padres are willing to trade Mason Miller — a profoundly depressing twist of the knife after AJ Preller’s haphazard trade deadline splurge in 2025 — the Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams best positioned to make a run at him," Kline wrote. "Milwaukee has an excellent farm system and one of the deepest, most well-rounded MLB rosters.

"There aren’t a ton of holes to poke. What the Brewers maybe lack in outright star power, they tend to make up for with sheer competence across the board. That said, said depth does give them the ammo to go out and a swing a blockbuster trade. The Brewers will almost always operate under strict financial restraint, but Miller is a reliever being paid at cheap arbitration rates through 2029."

This idea seems far from realistic at the current moment, but the Brewers have a secret weapon that could make it make a bit more sense: Freddy Peralta.

There's a world where the Brewers use Peralta and a prospect or two to send to San Diego in order to net Miller as the return. This would help the Padres add the starting pitcher they need to replace Dylan Cease, while also adding to their farm system.

The Brewers should be looking to trade Peralta before his contract runs out and a deal for Miller would push the team toward the World Series.

Realistically, the Brewers would likely rather have prospects in return for Peralta, but this idea could work if both general managers opt to be ultra-aggressive. It's quite unlikely, but not impossible.

