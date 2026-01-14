Blockbuster Mets-Brewers Mock Trade Swaps $15M Ace For 2 Prospects

It seems like the Milwaukee Brewers are going to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, this winter.

Peralta is on an expiring contract, and it doesn't seem like the Brewers are going to have the money to sign him to a new deal after next season. As a result, they could look to trade him to a contender in the same way they traded Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader over the last few years.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Just Baseball's Jay Staph put together a mock trade that would send Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Brandon Sproat and Jacob Reimer.

Freddy Peralta would fit perfectly with the Mets

Oct 4, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after striking out Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (not pictured) during the fifth inning of game one of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"While parting with Freddy Peralta won’t be easy, this package is worth it for the Brewers," Staph wrote. "They’d be receiving two of Just Baseball’s top 100 prospects, which is a huge win for one year of Peralta, especially considering that an extension is unlikely. Sproat is the biggest piece of this deal by a small margin. The right-hander is known for his sharp stuff, as he has the potential to develop at least three above-average pitches at the next level.

"His changeup has been his strongest offering, and it’s looked like one of the better changeups in the minor leagues at times. Sproat pitched to an ERA just over 4.24 in 121 Triple-A innings last season, as his command was a bit of an issue early on. However, things came together for him near the end of the season, which eventually led to Sproat making four big league starts before the season’s end."

This would be the kind of blockbuster trade offer that would get the Brewers' attention.

Sproat is a big league ready starter with ace potential. The Brewers are going to need to replace Peralta in the next year and Sproat could be the perfect solution to this problem. He's already flashed ace potential at the big league level.

Reimer is also a very talented prospect with star potential. He put together a huge season in High-A and Double-A last year. He could quickly make his way through the minor leagues if the young slugger is traded to the Brewers.

More MLB: Blockbuster Padres-Brewers Trade Idea Brings All-Star To Milwaukee

