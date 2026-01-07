Blockbuster Mets-Brewers Trade Idea Sends 2 All-Star Pitchers To Queens

The Milwaukee Brewers have a big decision to make this offseason. The team's ace, Freddy Peralta, is entering the final year of his contract. When Peralta hits the free agency market next winter, there's almost a zero percent chance that the Brewers will have the money to re-sign him to a new deal.

As a result, Peralta has found himself mixed in trade rumors for the last few weeks. There are plenty of teams, including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees, that make sense as a suitor for Peralta in a big trade.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together a blockbuster trade idea that would send Peralta and closer Trevor Megill to the New York Mets in exchange for Jonah Tong, Jacob Reimer, and A.J. Ewing.

Freddy Peralta is the perfect trade addition for the Mets

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) looks away after Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) hit a solo home run during the sixth inning of their National League Championship Series game against the October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It was reported back in November that the Brewers were 'fretting over their payroll' and little has been done to address that issue to this point," Reuter wrote. "Peralta and Megill are projected to earn a combined $14.5 million in 2026, and they stand as the fifth- and seventh-highest paid players on the team, so this would give the club some financial flexibility.

"More importantly, it turns a pair of upcoming free agents unlikely to be re-signed into controllable pieces. Jonah Tong could immediately step into Peralta's spot in the rotation, while Jacob Reimer and A.J. Ewing are both coming off breakout 2025 seasons and would slot comfortably inside Milwaukee's top 10 prospect list."

The first thing to note is that this trade would likely need another prospect going from the Mets to the Brewers to net both All-Stars.

But the idea makes plenty of sense. The Brewers will almost certainly lose Peralta after this season. In similar situations with Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader, the Brewers have opted to trade their star before losing them on the open market. They're likely going to continue this trend with Peralta.

The Mets need to add to their pitching staff as badly as any team in the league. Their pitching staff is what held them back last year and they can't afford to let the pitching staff struggle again this season.

More MLB: Brewers Already Have Freddy Peralta's Replacement In Their System