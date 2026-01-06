Brewers Already Have Freddy Peralta's Replacement In Their System

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in baseball right now, but they're in the middle of a crucial offseason.

Freddy Peralta is one of the best pitchers in the league and he's coming off a huge season with the Brewers. But he's sitting on an expiring contract, so the righty's been mixed around in a lot of trade rumors early in the offseason.

The Brewers are unlikely able to re-sign Peralta next offseason because he's seemingly going to be ready to sign for over $150 million. The Brewers won't be able to afford that, so a trade makes perfect sense. Even if they don't trade him, this is bound to be his final season with the team.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

As a result, it's important to look at the Brewers' farm system for Peralta's potential successor. Fortunately for Milwaukee, the farm system is loaded with talent.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently shared a lot of high praise for Brewers pitching prospect Logan Henderson ahead of the upcoming season.

Logan Henderson could be the perfect successor to Freddy Peralta

Aug 3, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Logan Henderson (43) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

"Henderson shined in limited MLB action last season, going 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 33 strikeouts in 25.1 innings over five spot starts," Reuter wrote. "The 23-year-old will compete with Chad Patrick and Quinn Priester for the final two spots in the starting rotation behind Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Jacob Misiorowski.

"Jeferson Quero (No. 68 on B/R Top 100) is also a strong candidate to win the backup catcher job as the only other backstop on the 40-man roster."

Henderson is a very talented pitching prospect, and he's already shown his talent at the highest level.

He's bound to be ready for the big leagues in the near future. There's a chance he could crack the opening day rotation, but it doesn't seem likely because of how deep their pitching staff is. But if the Brewers trade Peralta, Henderson is the clear successor in Milwaukee. At the very least, Henderson will take Peralta's place in the rotation next year and beyond.

More MLB: Yankees, Mets Predicted To Miss On Trade For Brewers' $15 Million Ace