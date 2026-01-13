Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Freddy Peralta To AL East Club

The 2025-26 offseason has been a quiet one for the Milwaukee Brewers. They acquired Angel Zerpa from the Kansas City Royals and re-signed Brandon Woodruff, but nothing else has happened.

In addition, the Zerpa trade cost them Nick Mears and Rookie of the Year candidate Isaac Collins. Now, they are even considering trading staff ace Freddy Peralta, who is in the final year of his contract.

If they’re going to trade Peralta, they need to make sure they’re getting a lot in return for him. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report came up with several trade ideas, and one of them involved the Brewers sending Peralta to the Baltimore Orioles.

Does Trading Peralta Make Sense?

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

“The Brewers were proactive in trading Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader and Devin Williams before losing them in free agency, so they are no stranger to this sort of move. Outfielder Dylan Beavers and left-hander Cade Povich closely mirror the Joey Ortiz and DL Hall package that Burnes brought back, as both are former Top 100 prospects who could contribute immediately,” Reuter wrote.

If the Brewers want to remain competitive, trading Peralta wouldn’t make much sense, especially after the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman. However, a potential trade such as this isn’t something that is unfamiliar for Milwaukee.

They could still bring back some very strong, Major League ready pieces that could help them at least remain relevant. The Orioles would be filling a need in their starting rotation, but the Brewers would be setting themselves up well for the future, even if it means taking a step back in 2026.

Peralta won 17 games last year and posted a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts.

The difference with trading Peralta though is that they don’t have an ace ready to shoulder the load of innings left by Peralta’s possible departure. Woodruff is too injury-prone and is also on an expiring contract.

Making a trade involving Peralta could also cause them to drop in the National League Central standings behind not just Chicago, but the young, upstart Cincinnati Reds as well.

It will be interesting to see what Matt Arnold is thinking as spring training approaches, but there is reason to be concerned about the team if they do in fact trade Peralta away, even if it’s for some top-tier prospects.

