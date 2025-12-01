Blockbuster Yankees-Brewers Trade Idea Sends All-Star To New York

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the more intriguing teams in the league this offseason. They have a lot of talent, considering they finished the regular season with the best record in baseball, but they could make some big changes in the coming months.

Freddy Peralta has emerged as a trade candidate, but the Brewers could also look to trade All-Star closer Trevor Megill.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently put together a blockbuster trade package that would send Megill to the New York Yankees in exchange for pitcher Carlos Lagrange, first baseman T.J. Rumfield, and pitcher Harrison Cohen.

Trevor Megill would be a huge addition for the Yankees

Oct 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning during game five of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"The Brewers are reportedly concerned about their payroll for the upcoming season, and while that has led to increased speculation that Freddy Peralta will be traded, he's not the only candidate to be shipped out in a cost-cutting move," Reuter wrote. "Closer Trevor Megill has 51 saves with a 2.60 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 10.6 K/9 in 98 appearances over the past two seasons, and he was an All-Star for the first time in 2025.

"He is also projected to earn $4.2 million in his second year of arbitration after making $1.94 million in 2025, which would make him one of the 10 highest paid players on the team. With flame-thrower Abner Uribe waiting in the wings as a ninth-inning replacement, flipping Megill could bring back a nice prospect haul and shed some salary without necessarily gutting the bullpen."

The Brewers have become notorious for trading their star closer and replacing him with an internal option. They traded Josh Hader and replaced him with Devin Williams. Last winter, they traded Williams and replaced him with Megill. This offseason, they could trade Megill and replace him with Abner Uribe.

As a result, the Brewers could continue building their roster of the future that's able to compete in 2026 and for years to come.

For the Yankees, the idea makes perfect sense because Megill would slot in as the team's closer for as long as the Yankees are willing to pay him. This idea is the best case scenario for both sides.

