Brewers Projected To Lose $34 Million Slugger To AL Club In Free Agency

The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in baseball last year, but they're facing a very important offseason this winter. The Brewers need to upgrade their roster a bit if they want to make a run at the World Series in the loaded National League.

The Brewers saw a breakout performance from first baseman Andrew Vaughn last season, which sent veteran slugger Rhys Hoskins to the bench. Hoskins had been the primary first baseman in Milwaukee before Vaughn broke out.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Now, Hoskins is a free agent and it seems like he's going to leave the Brewers. There's not a starting spot in the lineup for the veteran, so he would be much better off finding a deal with a different contending club.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently projected Hoskins would leave the Brewers and sign a free agent deal with the Minnesota Twins this winter.

Rhys Hoskins could be headed to the Twins in free agency

Sep 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (12) follows through on his RBI single against the Texas Rangers during the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images1 | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

"The Twins have made a habit of addressing first base by signing a veteran to a one-year deal in recent years, landing Joey Gallo in 2023, Carlos Santana in 2024 and Ty France last offseason," Reuter wrote. "Could Rhys Hoskins be their next target to fill the position?

"Kody Clemens, Edouard Julien and Austin Martin could also earn starting roles with a strong showing during spring training, while the possibility also remains for further wheeling and dealing after the club's trade deadline fire sale."

Hoskins still has some pop left in his bat, which makes him an interesting bat for teams like the Twins to sign. The Twins need to add a lot of pop to their lineup if they want to bounce back after a bad year this season.

Hoskins could slot in as an everyday player in Minnesota. He might not be the star that he once was, but he'd be a solid upgrade for the Twins.

The Brewers won't suffer without Hoskins. With Vaughn's incredible season, he's likely going to sit as the starting first baseman all year.

More MLB: Blockbuster Brewers $15 Million Trade Buzz Heating Up This Offseason