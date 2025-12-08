Blue Jays' $45 Million Veteran Projected To Sign Big Deal With Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers could be looking to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, this season. Peralta's contract is expiring after next season and the Brewers seemingly don't have the money to re-sign him in free agency.

As a result, the Brewers could dive into free agency to add a veteran pitcher to replace Peralta if they opt to make a big trade.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Joey Peterson of Just Baseball recently predicted the Brewers would land Toronto Blue Jays free agent pitcher Chris Bassitt this winter. Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected Bassitt would sign for $45 million in free agency, which firmly puts him in the Brewers' potential price range.

Brewers could add a veteran pitcher in free agency

Oct 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt (40) throws a pitch in the ninth inning for game six of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Bassitt, 36, sports a career 3.64 ERA across 11 MLB seasons and is coming off a three-year stretch with the Blue Jays where he pitched to a 3.89 ERA while averaging over 176 innings pitcher per season," Peterson wrote. "The Brewers have an abundance of internal options to fill the back of the rotation in Chad Patrick, Logan Henderson, Robert Gasser, among other young arms. But the Brewers need experience, durability, and consistency to round out the rotation; Bassitt checks all three of those boxes.

"In terms of experience, Bassitt is coming off a year with Toronto in which he threw extremely meaningful innings out of the bullpen in the Blue Jays’ magical run to the World Series. While he was phased out of the rotation once the calendar turned to October, the Jays found a way to leverage his arm in some very high-leverage situations."

Bassitt would be the perfect answer for the Brewers.

He's been consistent and reliable for the last few seasons. He might not be a star like Peralta, but his consistency is hard to replicate. The Brewers could trade Peralta for a huge haul and fall back on Bassitt to keep the team afloat for the time being.

This idea makes a lot of sense if they trade Peralta. But if they hold onto the righty, the Brewers likely won't dive into the starting pitching market in free agency.

More MLB: Mets Predicted To Land $15 Million Brewers Ace In Blockbuster Trade

