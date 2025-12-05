Mets Predicted To Land $15 Million Brewers Ace In Blockbuster Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the best teams in the league right now, but they're facing a very dfficult decision with their ace, Freddy Peralta.

Peralta's contract expires after the 2026 season and the Brewers likely don't have the money to sign him to a new deal. As a result, Milwaukee is either going to trade Peralta for a haul or it's going to keep him on the roster for another year before losing him in free agency next offseason. In the past, the Brewers have opted to trade Devin Williams and Corbin Burnes in similar situations.

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted the Brewers would trade Peralta to the desperate New York Mets this winter.

Freddy Peralta would be the perfect fit for the Mets

"With the Brewers reportedly concerned about their payroll, due in part to Brandon Woodruff making the unexpected decision to accept his $22.025 million qualifying offer, it's looking more and more like Freddy Peralta is on his way out the door," Reuter wrote. "The 29-year-old has an extremely team-friendly $8 million salary for the upcoming season, but that is still enough to make him the fourth-highest paid player on the roster, behind only Christian Yelich ($24.033 million), Woodruff ($22.025 million) and William Contreras ($11 million projected).

"With free agency on the horizon following the 2026 season, and the Brewers unlikely to pay up to sign him to a long-term deal, now is the logical time to move Peralta. The Mets need a proven ace to front their staff, and he might end up being the best arm that finds a new home this winter."

Trading Peralta is the correct move for the Brewers. They could add a haul in return for him, which would put them in a good spot going forward. Losing him would crush the team next winter if they don't land a haul of prospects in return.

The Mets missed the postseason this year because of their troublesome pitching staff. It seems like they're going to make a few big moves to add pitchers to their roster in the coming weeks. Making a move for Peralta makes the most sense for the Mets. They'd be able to use him for a World Series push next season while also having a solid chance to re-sign him when his contract expires.

