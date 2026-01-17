Blue Jays-Brewers 1-For-1 Trade Idea Brings Outfielder To Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in the league for the last few years, but they're going to need to make a few moves this winter if they want to continue their success next season.

The Brewers have a big decision to make with Freddy Peralta. Peralta could be traded for a haul of prospects in the coming weeks, but the Brewers could make even more big moves. They could look to swing a handful of trades before this season begins.

Just Baseball's Joey Peterson put together a trade package that would send relief pitcher Jared Koenig to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Davis Schneider.

Brewers could benefit from adding Davis Schneider to the roster

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jared Koenig (47) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"With the aforementioned addition of Angel Zerpa, Milwaukee now has a surplus of southpaws in their bullpen. That list includes Aaron Ashby, Jared Koenig, Angel Zerpa, Rob Zastryzny, and DL Hall," Peterson wrote. "Koenig, who is in pre-arbitration in 2026 and will enter his first year of arbitration in 2027, has been a fireman for Milwaukee across the last two seasons. He’s been one of their most valuable relief options, pitching to a 2.47 ERA in 62 innings in 2024 and a 2.86 ERA in 66 innings in 2025.

"Still, the bullen is a strength of this roster, and there is an opportunity to trade from a surplus here and improve the bench in a big way."

The Brewers' bullpen is one of their biggest strengths. But they have a plethora of left-handed pitching options they could trade from. Cutting ties with Koenig would help the team if they can net a solid return.

Landing Schneider would be a solid addition for the Brewers. He's a very good defensive outfielder with the offensive profile that plays well with the Brewers. They could look to help develop him as a hitter, which would bolster their lineup quite a bit. Adding him to their outfield would be a big upgrade as they look to win the National League Central again next season.

